State lawmakers to consider budget compromise

The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia to consider a compromise version of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins next month.

The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia to consider a compromise version of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins next month.

The Senate convenes at noon and the House at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The $8 billion measure contains no raises for most state workers, although law enforcement agencies would get more money to reduce turnover.

The bill also provides nearly $29 million to buy new school buses, including some rear-engine models that have been prone to overheating and fires.

Gov. Henry McMaster could veto all or parts of the bill. Lawmakers could come back again this summer to consider any vetoes if McMaster rejects major sections of the spending plan. Otherwise, lawmakers don’t plan to return until January.