Mount Pleasant crews work to replace street signs over next 5 years

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — You may notice new street signs going up in neighborhoods around Mount Pleasant. It’s all part of the town’s 50-million dollar capital improvement plan.

A Federal Highway Administration mandate requires all towns to develop a master plan to make sure all signs meet retroreflectivity requirements. The signs have to look a certain way in order for drivers to best see the signs when their car’s headlights hit them.

In the town’s plan, all signs will be replaced by 2020, with the exception of those on private roads.

Town officials say changing the signs is also supposed to help emergency vehicles navigate around town. The changes are meant to increase the safety of drivers across the town.

The sign replacement project will be completed according to zones.

Crews just completed the replacement of the first area, which includes East Ridge, Harbor Watch, Heron Place, Sandpiper Point, Remley’s Point/Scanlonville, River Watch, River Reach, Runaway Bay, Molasses Creek and Hobcaw neighborhoods.

Zone 2 includes Queens Court, Bayview, The Groves, Cooper Estates, Baytree, Creekside, Pine Hollow and Marsh Pointe.

7,500 signs will be replaced over 5 years.

The total cost to replace the signs is $225,000. The money comes from council-allocated transportation initiatives funding.

For more information about the Sign Replacement Project, click here.