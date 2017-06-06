More rain anticipated for Lowcountry Wednesday

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The wet streak in the Lowcountry is expected to continue this week.

Forecasters say more showers and thunderstorms slightly stronger than Tuesday’s are on the docket for Wednesday.

Some areas in the region saw more than 3 inches of rain Tuesday.

Almost a dozen streets were closed in downtown Charleston as a result of the flooded roads, including the Market.

“It’s just par for the course,” said one restaurant owner on Market Street who closed at 5 p.m., “I mean we planned on being open to 10 p.m. tonight but with the flooding you know people can’t swim here.”

For a complete list of Charleston street closures in real time, click here.