Hundreds without water after main break

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- More than 400 homes are without water tonight in Berkeley County.

According to officials, a contractor broke a pipe on Cane Bay Blvd. around 6:45 p.m.

Water has been shut off from Lindera Preserve to the Del Webb community.

Berkeley County Water and Sanitation crew members are working to repair the broken pipe to have water running in the homes as soon as possible.

At the height of the break, more than 1,500 home were without water.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the area.

We will keep you updated about their progress on air and online.

