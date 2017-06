CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The following roads downtown have been closed due to flooding.

Road closer as reported by the Charleston City Police Department:

Ashley between Calhoun & Bennett is closed due to flooding.

Ashley Avenue at Bennett St, Colonial St at Tradd St

Broad St closed due to flooding.

The Market is closed due to flooding.

King St. between congress and Moultrie, all lanes closed due to flooding.

President St. between crosstown and Line all lanes closed due to flooding.