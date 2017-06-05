STINGRAYS SEASON ENDS IN 2-1 LOSS TO COLORADO

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Colorado Eagles defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 2-1 Monday night in Game 4 of the 2017 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Crews Chevrolet and ABC News 4 to win the series 4-0 and claim the 2017 Kelly Cup Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Stingrays’ goaltender Parker Milner kept his team in the game all night with 42 saves, while Derek Arnold scored the only tally of the game for South Carolina in the loss.

Colorado struck first in the opening period when Casey Pierro-Zabotel deflected a shot by Matt Register past Milner on the power play to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 17:10.

But South Carolina responded quickly when Arnold knotted the game at 1-1 just 35 seconds later. Arnold’s third goal of the postseason came from forward Olivier Archambault, who spun around at the top of the offensive zone and fired the puck toward the net. It got stopped at the side of the cage with enough space for Arnold to lift in into the twine. Steve Weinstein picked up the second assist on the play, his eighth helper of the playoffs.

The Eagles went ahead for good at 1:19 of the second period on a strike by Luke Salazar after Colorado came out with a fast start to the middle frame. The 2-1 advantage was enough for the team to win their first-ever ECHL Kelly Cup Championship.

Register was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, becoming the first defenseman to win the award in the ECHL’s 29-year history.

Eagles’ goaltender Lukas Hafner picked up his fourth win of the series, stopping 25 Stingrays shots.

South Carolina finished 0-for-3 on the power play in the game, while Colorado went 1-for-2. The Eagles outshot the Stingrays 44-26 in the game.

The Stingrays will open the 2017-18 ECHL season at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Oct. 20. More information on the team’s opening night will be available in the coming days.