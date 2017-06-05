Shooting suspect arrested after man found dead at Summerville apartment complex

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has a suspect in custody following a shooting Sunday night.

According to Lt. Nick Santanna with the Summerville Police department, officers responded to the Gates of Summerville Apartments in reference to a shooting just after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound in front of one of the buildings.

According to Santanna, the suspect was located on the scene and arrested, he has been Identified as Wayne Jamal Pinckney, 21.

Pinckney is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center and will go before a judge Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Pinckney is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

