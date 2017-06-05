Authorities request help identifying suspect in golf cart theft

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) -Authorities are asking for help in search for a suspects accused of stealing a golf cart belonging to a 96-year-old Isle Of Palms resident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’ 9” to 6’ 0”, tanned complexion, with brown hair and beard, and appears to have tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Officials ask that if you are able to identify the suspect to please notify Detective Sgt. Baldrick with the Isle Of Palms Police Department at (843)886-6522 or at sbaldrick@iop.net .

