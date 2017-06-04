Police respond to shooting in parking lot of North Charleston McDonald’s

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound in the front seat of a car.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the scene of the McDonald’s, located at 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road for reports of a shooting.

Police learned there were at least three people in the car when the incident happened, but two left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment, there are no details on her condition.

