Officials responding to third apartment fire this weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)– Summervile Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire Department are responding to a fire at Summer Pines Apartments on Diana Court.

This is the third apartment complex fire this weekend.

The first fire displaced 44 people from their James Island residences.

The second, displaced 8 people from the Legend Oaks Apartments.

Old Fort, Summerville , Ashley River, and Dorchester County Fire Departments were all on scene. When crews arrived, they saw significant flames coming from the backside and roof of the building.

There are eight units in the building and all have damage. Four have direct fire damage, and four have damage from smoke and water.

This story is still developing. Check back for more details.