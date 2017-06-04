Local nonprofit raising money while delivering treats

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Chocolate, caramel, and cupcakes, all turning into cash for charity. One local nonprofit just started this year and it’s using baking as a way to give back.

Crumbs 4 Charleston is doling out charity with a candy coating.

Founder, Charlotte Park, says, “It’s kind of a win/win right? Everyone loves baked goods and sugar, and at the same time 100% of those proceeds are going to an organization, and I’m doing what I love which is baking for people.”

Park says she always had a passion for pastry.

She says, “Most nights after work instead of watching Netflix, I would bake.”

And she wanted to do more help the Charleston community.

Park says, “I got really into my faith a few years ago in college, so that was kind of what inspired it, but I’ve found so much genuine joy in giving back.”

Here’s how it works, you go to her website and order your favorite treat. Then, it gets delivered straight to your door and all proceeds go to a local group.

Park says, “If you place an order by Friday, you’ll have it at your door on Sunday. All of the charities have been super helpful with helping me with deliveries as well.”

Every month, a different menu to choose from, and a different organization reaping the reward. This month, the money will go to the new Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery Center at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Park says, “I’m offering Mint Chocolate fudge, I’m making lemon cupcakes topped with raspberry frosting, and I have these turtle cookie cups. I figured because we are partnering with the sea turtles, so they are cookie dough filled with caramel, chocolate chips, and pecans. Mix it up, keep it interesting, and hopefully it will appeal to everyone.

Other groups which have received donations in the past are 180 Place, The Warrior Surf Fund, and the MUSC Children’s Hospital.

To order from Crumbs 4 Charleston, click here.