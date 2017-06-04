Fire at Legend Oaks Apartments

Just before 6AM, multiple crews were called to Legend Oaks Apartments in Summerville in response to a fire. Old Fort, Summerville , Ashley River, and Dorchester County Fire Departments were all on scene. When crews arrived, they saw significant flames coming from the backside and roof of the building. There are eight units in the building and all have damage. Four have direct fire damage, and four have damage from smoke and water. All people who lived in the building were able to escape safely. The American Red Cross is assisting in helping at least 12 people who are displaced from this fire.

Fire officials say the fire was stopped by the attic fire walls. They say the fire could have been much worse, but the fire walls “did their job”. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by SLED.