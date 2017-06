CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead after a car crashed into two trees Sunday morning. It happened just after 3:30 AM at Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way. Police say the car crashed into the trees on the passenger side, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, and the passenger was ejected. That passenger died from his injuries at MUSC. The driver received minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

