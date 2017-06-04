Charleston Jazz Academy free performances this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Jazz is a nonprofit organization which educates the community about jazz music through performance.The Charleston Jazz Academy will have free performances on Thursday, June 8th at the Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street). The performances will be at 9:15 AM, 10:45 AM, and 12:15 PM. The Academy’s director, David Carter, will lead an ensemble of student musicians. Music lovers of all ages are welcome to come and learn about rhythm, music, and the cultural influence of jazz in Charleston.

David Carter was in the News 2 studio to talk more about the group, and also brought along 17-year-old Tyrese Gilliard to perform a drum solo.

 

 

 

