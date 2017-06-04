11th annual Rotary Charity Duck Race coming up

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The 11th annual Rotary Charity Duck Race is coming up on Saturday June 10 starting at 10 AM at the Children’s Park on Daniel Island. Attendees are encouraged to purchase rubber ducks for $10/each. At noon, 30,000 rubber ducks will be dropped from the James Edwards Bridge into the Wando River. The ducks race to the finish line at the pier at the Daniel Island Children’s Park. The person who adopted the winning duck wins $10,000. The second place winner wins $5,000, and places 3rd-7th each win $1,000. Also reaping the reward, the more than 30 local charities supported by Rotary clubs across the Lowcountry. For more information or to adopt a duck, click here.

