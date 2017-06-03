Two boys save man from burning car

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 12-year-old and 13-year-old are being praised after their heroic actions yesterday.

12-year-old Ricky Holmes says he and his friend Isaiah Cherry were walking home from playing basketball when they saw a car on fire.

Ricky quickly jumped a fence and his friend called 911.

The two then pulled an elderly man away from the burning car and are being credited with saving his life.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Tony Lea Gattis.

The incident happened between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. Thursday on Sarah Drive.

Ricky’s mom posted about the incident on Facebook, saying how proud she was of the two boys.

I want to take a moment to say how proud I am of these two young men. There is so much negativity in the news about our young people that something positive needs to be shared. Today my neighbor (an older gentleman) was working on a car and it caught fire. He was trying to get to the water hose to put it out but somehow fell. My son and his best friend seen the smoke and heard him hollering. They ran and jumped over their fence. My son’s best friend called 911 and got them to them while my son drug the man away from the fire to his backyard and then went to get his wife out of the house. Both of the neighbors are okay and safe. These two young men make me so proud and I love them both!”

Broadway Fire Department also posted about the incident on their Facebook page:

Today Broadway responded to a routine car fire. Upon arrival we were informed there was a patient with possible smoke inhalation/burns. EMS responded and transported the patient. Later we found out the two young men below risked their safety and pulled the man away from the burning car. Below is a post from one of their mothers. Great job guys. You are heroes in our eyes.”