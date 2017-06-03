Two arrested after homicide in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)– The Colleton County Sherriff’s office has arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting in Walterboro.

Colleton County Dispatch received a call at on Saturday at 12:27 a.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred at 27 Nunuville Rd. in Walterboro, SC.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us deputies located a male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff’s office says they believe that the incident was drug related. Drugs were found at the scene.

25-year-old Corey Niko Sanders and 37-year-old Dana Castillo Martinez have been apprehended.

The suspects are incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center, a bond hearing has not been scheduled at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the shooting on Nunuville Rd. please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.