Local nonprofit aims to buy a bicycle for every CCSD student

News 2 first brought you the story of Katie Blomquist, a teacher at Pepperhill Elementary who started a GoFundMe page to raise enough money for all of the students at her school to have a bicycle. It was a success and now she is starting Going Places nonprofit to do more for local kids. She says the goal is to bring kids joy, and she aims to do that by working to buy enough bicycles for every child in Charleston County. The nonprofit will also start other events like camping trips and swim lessons for children who may not otherwise have a chance to have these experiences.

Going Places will officially launch on Saturday, June 10th at Triangle Char and Bar in West Ashley. The party will run from 11 AM- 3 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $5 for children. The ticket covers all food and alcohol. The event will also include live music, a dunk tank, and raffles. To buy tickets and for more event details, click here.