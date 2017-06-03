Free fishing pole and lesson for kids Saturday on Folly Beach

Take a Kid Fishing is happening Saturday, June 3rd at the Folly Beach pier from 10 AM- 2 PM. The event is hosted by the Folly Beach Anglers and Charleston County Parks. Kids 16 and under can come out and get a fishing pole, registration, and fishing lessons for free. They even get to take the fishing pole home at the end of the event! There will be a competition and prizes for the biggest catch in various age groups, as well as raffle prizes. Rods, reels and bait are on a first-come, first-served basis, but families can come at any time during the event to participate.

