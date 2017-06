Hurricane season began on June 1st, and Lowcountry officials want to make sure the community is prepared. On Saturday, June 3rd, Dorchester County is kicking off the 5th annual Hurricane Expo. It runs from 11 AM- 2 PM at the Lowes Home Improvement Store at 9600 Dorchester Rd., Summerville. In addition to local fire and police departments, there will be representatives from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Trident United Way. The Expo is free and pet friendly.

