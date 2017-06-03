About 25 people displaced after James Island apartment fire

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)–The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a fire at a James Island apartment complex. According to a press release the organization is helping residents of 12 apartments.

The complex, located on Central Park Road, was damaged by a fire today. Officials say the fire reached the attic causing the roof to collapse. Everyone was safely evacuated. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross tells us they are working with partners, including emergency management and Charleston Fire Department, to assess the needs of the families and is in the process of opening a shelter.

According to the organization the shelter opened Saturday afternoon at the James Island Recreation Complex. The Red Cross is providing residents a safe place to stay, meals, and other services.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States. Last year in South Carolina, the Red Cross helped more than 6,500 people after home fires. The Red Cross is asking people to resolve to be ready by taking two simple steps that can help save lives: check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed,” said Jennifer Heisler with the American Red Cross.

. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.