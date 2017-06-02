West Ashley home attack suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who police say sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into her home last month is in custody.

Filiciano Smith, 28, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of May 22 on Chadwick Drive in the Old Windmere neighborhood in West Ashley.

Smith was arrested Thursday near America Street in downtown Charleston.

Police say physical evidence recovered at the scene links Smith to the incident.

Smith is currently being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.