West Ashley home attack suspect arrested

By Published:
Filiciano Smith

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who police say sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into her home last month is in custody.

Filiciano Smith, 28, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of May 22 on Chadwick Drive in the Old Windmere neighborhood in West Ashley.

Smith was arrested Thursday near America Street in downtown Charleston.

Police say physical evidence recovered at the scene links Smith to the incident.

Smith is currently being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s