Watch News 2 at 6pm for our Everyday Hero story featuring Mr. Leroy “Rocky” Smith

Musician, motivator, mentor, man of faith, despite his challenges and being legally blind since birth, an Awendaw man has dedicated his life to helping others. We introduce you to our Everyday Hero Mr. Leroy Smith, a man who has sight of his life’s purpose and sees with his heart.

Music is one of the joys of life for 62-year-old Mr. Leroy Smith, a lifelong member of Union A.M.E . Church in Awendaw. He’s a trustee and sings on four choirs. Family and fiends call him Rocky. Rocky was born with the eye disease glaucoma, and has lived with blindness all of his life.

Smith is vice president of the Charleston Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. He also attends classes at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, where he strives to help others. Rocky says, “I try to help the newly blind. You can’t be sitting down and feel sorry for yourself. I don’t want them to be lost in this world. I want them to have pride in themselves.”

Brooks Harken with the Association for the Blind and Visually impaired says they offer classes to help build independence and skills for future employment opportunities. Harken says, “Being blind or visually impaired, a lot of people have a difficult time dealing with that. It can lead to depression and being isolated, so when you have someone that’s able to be your cheerleader, your personal comfort to go to speak with, coming to our classes and to keep powering through and not give up.”

