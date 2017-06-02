Two suspects arrested after high speed chase

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD)- The Orangeburg County Sheriff has arrested two suspects after a carjacking and high speed chase.

“These individuals started this incident by assaulting a citizen, robbing him of his possessions at gunpoint before stealing his car,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Then, when he tried to flee, they fired multiple shots at him.”

19-year-old Kayson Emery and 20-year-old Javier Emore are both charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime, and carjacking.

Both suspects were denied bond.

The sheriff said deputies were dispatched to a Campus Drive location around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Deputies were informed of a gold-colored vehicle that was involved in the original call, and that car was spotted making a u-turn in front of deputies before speeding away.

The suspects led authorities on a chase over Whitaker Parkway and Joe Jeffords Highway before re-entering Orangeburg county.

According to deputies, the chase was at points going at a speed over 100 miles per hour.

The suspects ran away from the car, which they put in reverse to hit the brush guard of a patrol car.

Two of the four suspects were caught immediately.

The victim says two of the suspects struck him in the face with handguns as they stole his car.

This case is still under investigation.