Teen arrested for carrying a gun at Stall High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teen was arrested on Friday morning for possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the North Charleston police.

Sheikh Davis,17-years-old, apparently carried the gun on the campus of Stall High School, police said in an incident report. Police said another student observed Davis with a handgun and “may have ran into the bathroom” with the weapon.

A bond hearing for Davis will be held on Saturday morning.

The weapon Davis was reported to have taken to school has not been located.