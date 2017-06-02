Shooting under investigation at Goose Creek business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired into a Goose Creek business Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Wendy’s on Red Bank Road.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, no one was injured in the incident.

An incident report reveals that a white four-door car pulled outside of the business near the front door. Witnesses then say several gunshots were heard. Two men inside of the business then ran outside and started shooting at the fleeing car.

Residents reported they heard multiple gun shots.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

