Priest arrested in Lowcountry abuse case

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston police have arrest a New York Priest accused of sexually abusing two boys more than 30 years ago.

According to arrest records, 53-year-old Freddy Washington is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of committing lewd act on a child under 14.

Washington turned himself in to police in New York, where he was working as a pastor in Harlem.

The Diocese of Charleston released a statement saying the allegations against Father Washington stem from alleged incidents before he became a priest. At the time, Washington was serving as a volunteer at St. Patrick Catholic Church in downtown Charleston.

The statement goes on to say that diocesan officials learned about the allegations, they conducted an investigation which lead them to report the victims’ claims to local police.

Washington is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.