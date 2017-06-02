Free summer feeding programs for all children 18 and under

In order for kids to have energy to run and play this summer, they need to have the proper nutrition. About half of the children in Charleston County rely on free or reduced lunch during the school year and that need does not go away during summer break.

Charleston County School District Nutrition Services Supervisor, Jeremy Tunstill, says, “It stands to reason if those 25,000 kids have trouble accessing a square meal during the school year, then they also have trouble during the summer. This program is designed to bridge that nutrition gap during the summer for those kids.”

Programs for Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester Districts 2 and 4 start the week of June 5th and run Monday through Friday until school starts again in August. Charleston County has 97 open feeding sites spread throughout the county and the hope is there is a program close to every neighborhood in need.

Tunstill says, “We’ve got less out in Awendaw, McClellanville, and Hollywood but we’ve probably got five or six sites out in both directions. We have seven to eight sites on Johns Island, multiple sites West Ashley, probably 20 sites in North Charleston and 10-15 in downtown Charleston alone. So we hope a child can get there just by walking.”

Kids do not need to register in any way, they just need to be 18 or under and show up to one of the sites.

Tunstill says, “The site itself qualifies by where it’s located, so any kid can walk in and we don’t need any information from that kid.”

Here is a list of all 97 open feeding sites in Charleston County.

And this is the menu that will be used for Charleston County this summer.

In Dorchester County District 2, breakfast and lunch will be served at:

Alston-Bailey Elementary

Flowertown Elementary

Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary

Pye Elementary

Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary

Here is the list for the summer feeding program in Berkeley County.