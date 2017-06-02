Couple jailed amid child abuse investigation

A Johns Island couple was booked into the Al County Detention Center Friday amid a child abuse investigation.

Ashley Joyner, 25, and Joshua Coker, 27, are both charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to an affidavit, their 2-month-old son was taken to the St. Francis emergency room on May 7 for swelling on his left leg.

Doctors found a leg fracture and several other fractures throughout the infant’s body that were in different stages of healing. The Department of Social Services was contacted to conduct an investigation.

On May 11, the child was placed in emergency protective custody.

Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina told investigators that the fractures were caused by a twisting or pulling motion.

Count on News 2 for more coverage of this developing story