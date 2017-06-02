Car fire in downtown Charleston intentionally set, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston City Fire Department says a car fire in downtown Charleston Thursday evening was intentionally set.

Emergency personnel from Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to the vehicle fire, with additional units dispatched from Charleston, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments responded to Archdale St and West Street just before midnight on June 1. Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police were on standby.

Crews reported seeing a car on fire at the loading dock area of the Majestic Square building. The building fire sprinkler system had activated to protect the building, generating the alarm, and slowed the fire spread.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented further damage in the area.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Fire Investigators from CFD and members of the Charleston Police Department are now investigating.

Damage to the building was limited due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system and the quick response and suppression by responding personnel, officials say.