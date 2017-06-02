Budget deal includes $55M for school repairs, $29M for buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina legislators’ budget compromise would distribute grants for school repairs, take decades-old school buses off the streets and provide colleges a slight boost.

The deal reached late Wednesday provides no across-the-board pay raise or bonus for state workers. But some law enforcement agencies do get money to increase wages to combat turnover.

The plan puts $55 million toward repairing deteriorating schools in high-poverty districts. It provides nearly $29 million for new school buses. And it adds $60 million to the so-called “base student cost” for K-12 schools, which increases that per-pupil spending by $75.

Public colleges would cumulatively get an extra $12 million. The Medical University would additionally get $3 million to re-establish an adult burn unit.

The full House and Senate are expected to approve the compromise Tuesday.