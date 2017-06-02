98-year-old woman breaks Louisiana skydiving record

GILLIAM, La. (WFLA/NBC) – A 98-year-old woman broke a Louisiana skydiving record.

Sara Simmonds told NBC News she got the idea in March and rounded up seven friends to skydive with her.

Simmonds got her local rotary club to support the jump and raised $4,000 for the National Guard’s Youth Challenge program.

In 2004, Simmonds founded the Apple Pie Brigade with a patriotic group of pals. The group hands out apple pies to soldiers deploying and returning home.

Simmonds broke the state record as the oldest skydiver in the state.

“WOO!” Was her only response to the news.