DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal accident Friday morning.

Troopers say on June 2, the driver of a 2005 Volvo was traveling north on Highway 61 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

The victim was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the incident.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.