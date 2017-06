NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police is investigating following a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, police and EMS responded to the 4000 block of Bonaparte Drive on May 31 at around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Medics transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.