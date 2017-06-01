Search is on for suspect following pursuit in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who ran from authorities following a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a white Monte Carlo with two passengers near the Exchange Park Fairgrounds. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle fled to Shady Lane in Summerville before finally stopping. The driver was immediately apprehended but the passenger fled on foot. K-9 deputies and Air Support were called to assist in locating him.

Deputies located burglary tools and stolen property in the vehicle. An immediate search for the passenger has been called off. Authorities are working to identify and locate him.