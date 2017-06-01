Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James’ Los Angeles home

By Published:
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, J.R. Smith
From left, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and J.R. Smith work on drills during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police are investigating after someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn’t home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

