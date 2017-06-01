Near to slightly above average hurricane season expected

By Published: Updated:

Today is the first day of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and new forecasts continue to predict a near to slightly above average season.

An average season consists of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.  Forecasters with Colorado State University just released their updated forecast today calling for 14 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes. This outlooks is similar to other forecasts issued by private sector meteorologists. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting 11-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes.

“It’s important not to focus on these numbers since they don’t necessarily reflect impact,” said the Lowcountry’s Morning Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “A good example is 1992 when the first named storm, Andrew, didn’t form until mid-August and turned out to be the last category five hurricane to strike the United States.”

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30.

