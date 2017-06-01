“Light of Hope”: See all the Emanuel AME commemorative events here

Cities all over the world are planning commemorative programs and events for the second-year anniversary of the June 17, 2015 tragedy at EAMEC, 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC. Several organizations (churches, the public library, houses of worship and others) have partnered with the AME Church of South Carolina, Mother Emanuel, the city of Charleston and others to provide opportunities for youth and people of all ages to engage in meaningful dialogue about unity among all races.

The “Light of Hope” commemorative events planned for June 15 to 30 are listed in date order to assist those planning to participate.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 – Keynote Lecture, Dr. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum for African American History and Culture (NMAAHC),

Keynote Lecture, Dr. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum for African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Free and Open to the Public

Location: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun Street

Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun Street Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Friday, June 16, 2017 – Youth Basketball Tournament

Location: The Charleston Charter School of Math & Science (1002 King Street)

The Charleston Charter School of Math & Science (1002 King Street) Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM The Youth Basketball Tournament is an event designed to engage the community’s youth in a time of remembrance and reflection on the lives and legacies of the Emanuel 9, while also celebrating the life of the youngest Emanuel 9 victim – Mr. Tywanza Kibwe Diop Sanders. Teams from across the community will gather for a day of healthy competition and community-building.

Friday, June 16, 2017 – The Charleston Forum on Race

Location: The Charleston Music Hall (37 John Street)

The Charleston Music Hall (37 John Street) Time: 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM Visit the website at www.thecharlestonforum.com for more information and to register for this event.

Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 2017 – Tour of the Borough House

Location: 35 Calhoun Street

35 Calhoun Street Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM The Borough House is an original home of the historic “Borough” community, one of the earliest middle class historic African-American communities. The house is a historic landmark, and contains many artifacts from the early 20th century. Tours will be hosted by heirs of the original owners.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – “The Hate Won’t Win Unity Walk” with Speaker – Mr. Jeff Robinson of the ACLU

Location: King and Calhoun Streets (Start of March)

King and Calhoun Streets (Start of March) Time: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM The “Hate Won’t Win Unity Walk” honors the Emanuel 9 who tragically lost their lives on June 17, 2015, and the survivors who lived to tell the story. The walk will bring those of different races, religions, and backgrounds to contest hate and spread love across the world. Although hearts continue to be burdened in memory of loved ones, their legacies will be honored through the walk for peace and equity. The “Unity Walk” is a universal symbol of love to embrace our differences and to inspire conversations and changes in cultural relations around the world. The walk will conclude on the lawn of The Gaillard Center with a brief program and a motivational speech by Mr. Jeff Robinson, Deputy Legal Director and Director of the Trone Center for Justice and Equality – American Civil Liberties, to the families of the Emanuel 9, the survivors, and the community. All are invited to join in the walk to declare and proclaim that “hate won’t win”.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – The Ecumenical Worship Service…In Remembrance of the Emanuel 9 and Recognition of the Survivors

Location: The Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun Street)

The Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun Street) Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM The Ecumenical Worship Service represents a time of worship for the tri-county community, and will include participation by clergy and choirs from across the community. The keynote speaker will be the Reverend Dr. Joel Gregory, the Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University.

***Note: The worship service is open to the public, but a ticket (at no cost) is required for admission. Tickets can be accessed at EventBrite.com.

Saturday, June 17 & June 24, 2017 – A Moment of Silence…To Read

Location: John L. Dart Library (1067 King Street)

John L. Dart Library (1067 King Street) Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation will be providing free books for children in recognition and celebration of the life of Mrs. Cynthia Graham Hurd.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – Acts of Amazing Grace 2017

The “Acts of Amazing Grace” is a worldwide virtual project designated to provide people with a targeted opportunity to respond with kindness as a result of the tragic events of June 17, 2015. That night affected lives around the world. People are seeking ways to respond to the hatred with love. Individuals and/or groups are requested to perform any acts of kindness in honor of those persons who lost their lives, the Emanuel 9 families and survivors, and the Mother Emanuel AME Church. Examples of these can be – organized or impromptu – i.e. buy a cup of coffee for a neighbor, organize a food drive, make a donation to a worthy cause, read to a child, etc. An opportunity will be provided to post descriptions of “Acts of Amazing Grace” on the webpage. In addition, an invitation is extended to those who have established organizations, embraced a social justice cause, or created an opportunity to recognize the Emanuel 9 to list their projects with the purpose on the webpage.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 – Morning Worship Service

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street) Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM An invitation is extended to all to join the Mother Emanuel family for its regular Sunday morning worship service.

Monday, June 19, 2017 – The Myra Thompson School Supply Distribution

Location: Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church (51 Bull Street)

Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church (51 Bull Street) Time: 12:00 Noon – 5:00 PM

12:00 Noon – 5:00 PM The family of Mrs. Myra Thompson is sponsoring a school supply distribution for students in grades K-12. Myra Thompson was a committed educator who impacted countless students/young adults across the community. If you are interested in making a donation for the Myra Thompson School Supply Distribution, please call (843) 885-4747.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 – “Calling All Colors: An Event for Youth

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street) Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM The event provides middle school students with opportunities for participation in workshops and forums on topics such as diversity, tolerance, respect and inclusion. The event will feature Ms. Alana Simmons (grand-daughter of Reverend Daniel Simmons, Sr. and founder of the organization – “Hate Won’t Win”) and other community organizations. The event is free, but registration is required – Calling all Colors atEventBrite.com or palmettocap.org.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – The Annual Senior Citizens Luncheon

Location: The Francis Marion Hotel

The Francis Marion Hotel Time: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM

12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM The luncheon reflects on and remembers the lives of Mrs. Susie Jackson and Mrs. Ethel Lance who were active members of the senior citizens ministry. The luncheon is being convened for the church’s senior citizens, the Emanuel 9 families and survivors.

*** Note: This event is by invitation only.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Press Conference; Special Announcement by Rev. Eric S. C. Manning, Pastor of Emanuel AME Church

Location: 113 Calhoun Street

113 Calhoun Street Time: 12:30 PM

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – The Cynthia Graham Hurd Branch Library Anniversary

Location: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library (1735 N. Woodmere Drive)

Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library (1735 N. Woodmere Drive) Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM The Charleston County Public Library invites the community to attend the anniversary celebration of the Cynthia Graham Hurd Branch Library.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Mother Emanuel Ecumenical Bible Study

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street) Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM The Bible Study will be co-led by Reverend Eric S.C. Manning and Reverend Anthony Thompson (the husband of Mrs. Myra Thompson, who led the Bible Study on June 17, 2015). An invitation is extended to the community to join the Mother Emanuel AME and Holy Trinity congregations for a time of Bible Study and fellowship.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Tables of Ten

Location: Various locations in the city of Charleston (The Park at the Battery, Hampton Park, Thomson Park, Alhambra Hall Lawn)

Various locations in the city of Charleston (The Park at the Battery, Hampton Park, Thomson Park, Alhambra Hall Lawn) Time: 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM

7:00 PM – 8:15 PM The “Tables of Ten”, a citywide pop-up Bible Study event, will reconvene for its second year. At locations across the city, groups will engage in a special Bible Study in remembrance and reflection of the Emanuel 9 and the June 17, 2015 Bible Study at Mother Emanuel AME Church. Groups will consist of Life Groups, pastors, teachers, community members, etc. For more information regarding this event visit www.TablesofTen.info.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – The Samaritan’s Feet Project

Location: Charleston Progressive Academy (382 Meeting Street)

Charleston Progressive Academy (382 Meeting Street) Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM In partnership with the Samaritan’s Feet International Organization, Mother Emanuel will be hosting a shoe distribution – new tennis shoes – for children/youth in grades K-12. Mother Emanuel will be joined with partners from the Samaritan’s Feet Project, Coca-Cola, and others to provide this ministry for the community.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 – The Commemoration Finale: “Morning Grace” Concert

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street) Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM The Commemoration Finale, Morning Grace, will feature artists from across the community to include Marjory Wentworth – poet laureate of South Carolina, Charlton Singleton, Ann Caldwell, the Seacoast Church Choir and Band, Lowcountry Voices, Mario Desaussure, and many more. The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required. Visit EventBrite.com to get a ticket.

June 1-30, 2017 – Exhibit: The Life and Legacy of Mrs. Cynthia Graham Hurd

Location: Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street)

Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street) Hours: Mon-Thu 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Fri-Sat 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM & Sun 2:00 PM to 5 PM

Mon-Thu 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Fri-Sat 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM & Sun 2:00 PM to 5 PM The Charleston County Library is hosting an exhibit with photos and other artifacts that recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of Mrs. Cynthia Graham Hurd.

June 17 – 30, 2017 – Quilt and Memorabilia Exhibit

Location: The Arch Building (85 Calhoun Street)

The Arch Building (85 Calhoun Street) Times: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday; 12 Noon to 5 PM, Sunday

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday; 12 Noon to 5 PM, Sunday Following June 17, 2015, the church received thousands of memorabilia and hundreds of quilts from around the world. The exhibit will include a sampling of the many items that were gifted to Mother Emanuel.

June 19 – 26, 2017 – Church Tours

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street) Hours for Tours: 10:00 AM – 12 Noon Monday to Saturday; 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday

10:00 AM – 12 Noon Monday to Saturday; 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday The church will open the doors for individual tours during the hours cited. Group tours are required to be scheduled through the church’s office at 843-722-2561.