Kala Brown sues Todd Kohlhepp’s company TKA Real Estate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Kala Brown, the woman rescued from a storage container on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, is suing his real estate company Todd Kohlhepp & Associates, LLC.

The lawsuit, filed in March, says the company is liable for hiring Kohlhepp with full knowledge of his criminal history and status as a sex offender and should be held liable for Kohlhepp’s actions of keeping Brown imprisoned for two months.

Kohlhepp hired Brown to provide cleaning services for houses that were being sold or rented by the company, also known as TKA Real Estate.

READ: Full lawsuit of Kala Brown vs Todd Kohlhepp & Associates, LLC

The company is being sued for compensation for injuries and damages suffered from Brown’s time as a prisoner of Kohlhepp.

In court Friday, Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting Kala Brown and to the murders of 7 people, including Brown’s boyfriend Charlie Carver.

Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences. He was also sentenced to 30 years for first-degree and 30 years for criminal sexual conduct. All sentences run consecutively.

As part of a plea agreement, he’s expected to spend the rest of his life in the S.C. Department of Corrections with no chance of parole.