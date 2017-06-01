Edisto Beach braces for the hurricane season ahead

By Published: Updated:
Edisto Beach Destruction (Credit: WCBD/Evan West)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– You don’t have to look far to find the last hurricane to hit the Lowcountry. Hurricane Matthew caused millions of dollars in damage from Florida to North Carolina. Edisto Beach was one of the communities hardest hit in our area.

They are still recovering from the storm which destroyed the beach, knocked down trees, and damaged structures. The town recently completed their beach restoration project and are now working on smaller projects like signage.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby says they are prepared for hurricane season but hope this year they’ll be spared.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s