Edisto Beach braces for the hurricane season ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– You don’t have to look far to find the last hurricane to hit the Lowcountry. Hurricane Matthew caused millions of dollars in damage from Florida to North Carolina. Edisto Beach was one of the communities hardest hit in our area.

They are still recovering from the storm which destroyed the beach, knocked down trees, and damaged structures. The town recently completed their beach restoration project and are now working on smaller projects like signage.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby says they are prepared for hurricane season but hope this year they’ll be spared.