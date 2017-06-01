Download The 2017 Storm Team 2 Hurricane Guide

Storm Team 2 and our sponsors have hurricane tips that will help you and your family prepare, survive and recover from a Hurricane or Tropical Storm if one strikes the Lowcountry.

Before a hurricane strikes, you should develop a family plan. That includes knowing if you are required to evacuate, and where; to knowing where the public shelters are and the evacuation route. If you own a business, you need to have a Disaster Plan as well. Storm Team 2 has the hurricane information when you need it. You can count on us to keep you safe, online and on air.