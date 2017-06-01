CCSD hires 11 principals, deputy superintendent and attorney

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CCSD) – Charleston County School District is proud to welcome the following individuals to their new positions within the District:

Cynthia B. Ambrose, Deputy Superintendent of Learning Services

Ambrose joins the District from Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia where she has served as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction since August 2015. In her new position, Ambrose will be responsible for the implementation of district-wide initiatives and programs which aim to achieve the District’s goals of closing the achievement gap, elevating achievement for all students, and increasing the college and career readiness rate.

Dr. Roshon R. Bradley, Principal, Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts Elementary School

Bradley has served as Interim Principal at Sanders-Clyde since March 2017. His areas of expertise include instructional design and development, school-based budgeting and administration, organization building and strategic planning, behavior management through progressive intervention and discipline, grant writing, facilities management, and fundraising and community partnerships.

Michelle Conner, Principal, Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

Conner has served as the Assistant Principal at Ashley River in West Ashley since April 2015. Conner first taught at Mary Ford in 1993, then returned to the District in 2004 where she instructed kindergarten, first, and third grades at Mt. Pleasant Academy for 11 years before joining the team at Ashley River.

Ryan Cumback, Principal, Moultrie Middle School

Cumback has been employed with Charleston County for the past 10 years as a classroom teacher and administrator. He has served as Interim Principal at Moultrie Middle since 2016. Some of his responsibilities in his past roles have included overseeing the implementation of EEDA At-Risk and SC School Climate grants, induction teacher support, formal teacher observations and evaluations, iPad integration, grants liaison, and academic and behavioral data analysis.

Ashley M. Dorsey, Principal, Laurel Hill Primary School

Dorsey has served as the Assistant Principal at Stiles Point Elementary on James Island since July 2013. In 2006, Dorsey joined CCSD as an upper elementary teacher at Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and later became partial magnet coordinator for the school before transitioning to Stiles Point. Dorsey was also a participant in the District’s 2014-2015 Principals for Tomorrow Program.

Stephanie Flock, Principal, Morningside Middle School

Flock began her teaching career in rural Ohio after graduating from Bowling Green State University. In 1997, she moved to Charleston where she became a middle level Social Studies teacher, then later, an instructional coach, and Assistant Principal of Morningside Middle School for seven years until her interim appointment as principal in 2016.

Robin Fountain, Principal, James B. Edwards Elementary School

Fountain is returning to the District after first starting her career in education as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School in 1999. Fountain has served as the Principal of Oakhurst Elementary in Georgia for the past four years where her school was named a Georgia Safe Routes to School Outstanding Partner under her leadership in 2015.

Natalie A. Ham, Staff Attorney

Ham joins the District from Columbia, SC where she has held the position of Assistant City Attorney since January 2015. Ham has an impressive resume which spans nearly a decade of public and private legal service having worked as the South Carolina Assistant Attorney General and for Soloman Law Group, LLC during her career.

Dana Hancock, Principal, Daniel Jenkins Academy

Hancock has served as the Interim Principal at Daniel Jenkins since 2016. She has worked in CCSD for the last 11 years where she has served as both a teacher and an assistant principal. She first served as the Assistant Principal at Cario Middle before spending the last six years prior to her recent interim appointment as the Assistant Principal at Daniel Jenkins Academy.

Kim Jackson, Principal, Mt. Pleasant Academy

Jackson has worked in CCSD since 1993 as a teacher, summer enrichment coordinator, instructional coach, personal mastery facilitator, and assistant principal. She began her career in education with the District at Belle Hall Elementary School where she was named the 1997-98 Teacher of the Year. She has also served at Pinckney Elementary, Frierson Elementary, Zucker Middle, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and most recently, as assistant principal at James B. Edwards Elementary for the past two years.

Dr. Colleen Knauer, Principal, Northwoods Middle School

Knauer has been with CCSD for nearly 11 years, most recently serving as Interim Principal of Northwoods Middle since March 2017. Knauer came to CCSD in 2006 as an English teacher at North Charleston High School (NCHS). Prior to her serving as Acting Principal at NCHS from August 2016 until this past Spring, Knauer served as Assistant Principal at North Charleston where she directed the Ninth Grade Academy along with other integral responsibilities.

Cynthia Perez, Principal, Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School

Perez has served as assistant principal at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary for the past 14 years. Perez started her time in CCSD in 1993 as a guidance counselor at Memminger Elementary. From there, she worked at the former McClellanville Middle School, where she served as a guidance counselor, administrative assistant, and eventually, principal from 2001-2003.

Catherine Spencer, Principal, Academic Magnet High School

Spencer joins CCSD from the American School Foundation of Monterrey, Mexico where she has served as the middle and high school campus director since 2012. While in Monterrey, Spencer was responsible for 1150 students and 110 professional staff at a high reputed, high achieving private international school, with the largest Advanced Placement (AP) program in the country. Her responsibilities included curriculum and assessment review, revision, alignment, and implementation; budget and finance; facilities and operations management; staff evaluation, retention, and recruitment; and strategic planning.