CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shoplifting incident in downtown Charleston.

According to police spokesman Charles Francis, the incident happened at the Knights Store on Tuesday, May 30.

We’re told one of the women reportedly assaulted the store owner during the incident.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Wolfsen at 843-720-3913 or wolfsene@charleston-sc.gov