11 students arrested after big fight at SC high school

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several students are in custody after a brawl at T.L. Hanna High School.

Anderson County deputies have made 11 arrests as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Nikki Carson with the sheriff’s office.

All 11 students are being charged with Disturbing Schools.

Carson said a school resource officer was at the school and saw two students arguing. The officer went to address that incident and that’s when the brawl erupted.

Kyle Newton with Anderson County School District 5 said the large fight broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies and school officials are investigating the incident. As part of that investigation, they are reviewing camera footage.

Carson said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and deputies are trying to determine what started the fight.

Detective Nikki Carson says 3 of the students are charged as adults.

The other 8 are juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 and were taken to DJJ in Columbia.