Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Redbank Road

By Published: Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -A pedestrian has died after being struck be a vehicle while attempting to cross Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Redbank Rd. near Bayshore Blvd. The pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing and was struck by an on coming 1999 Ford four door that was traveling southbound on RedBank Rd.

The 34- year-old victim was transported to Trident Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

The accident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s