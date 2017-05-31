Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Redbank Road

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -A pedestrian has died after being struck be a vehicle while attempting to cross Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Redbank Rd. near Bayshore Blvd. The pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing and was struck by an on coming 1999 Ford four door that was traveling southbound on RedBank Rd.

The 34- year-old victim was transported to Trident Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

The accident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol.