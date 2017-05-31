No new clues year after tourist killed in N. Charleston hotel parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) It has been one year since an Ohio man was killed in the parking lot of a hotel.

Barri Shank was shot and killed outside of the Hyatt Place in North Charleston in May of 2016.

He and his wife were driving to Hilton Head for the weekend when they decided it would be safer to spend the night at a hotel rather than risk driving late at night.

Authorities say the 35-year-old was shot while walking his two dogs as his wife finished checking in the hotel.

The hotel has surveillance cameras but the murder is believed to have occurred outside its coverage.

North Charleston Police Department says they have no new clues or information but the case remains open.

“It’s unbelievable that in 2016 when this happened that someone could get away with something so random and senseless,” said Ben Shank, Barri’s younger brother.

Shank says it’s been a hard year, but the family has come around to support Barri’s widow and each other since the murder.

“We just hope that at some point someone comes forward,” said Shank, “or the person that did this slips up in a different way or maybe they have already met their maker.”

There are two separate rewards for any information that helps solve this case totaling nearly $50,000 dollars.