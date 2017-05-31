Man dies following shooting at North Charleston Hotel

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The victim shot at the Inn Town Suites in North Charleston Tuesday night has died, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The Public Information Officer for the Police Department tells News 2 the shooting happened sometime before 11 p.m. on North Arco Lane.

Witnesses told police the victim was involved in an altercation with two suspects before he was shot.

Police say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim has not been identified, the investigation continues.