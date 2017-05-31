Folly Beach City Council discusses the future of festivals

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCBD)– Folly Beach City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to address concerns about festivals. The meeting comes after backlash from ‘Folly Gras’, a Mardi Gras themed festival.

The city-sanctioned event got criticism for getting out of hand. Some Folly Beach residents say the event was too large for the city to support, citing traffic and an understaffed police force as proof.

http://counton2.com/2017/02/27/some-attendees-says-2017-folly-gras-was-too-wild/

Some council members raised concerns about underage drinking, traffic, open container regulations, and policies.

Most of the Folly’s festivals are organized by the Folly Beach Association of Businesses. Council members had an open discussion with representatives of FAB who attributed the success of the Sea and Sand Festival to new and improved policies.

The Sea and Sand festival had a designated festival ground allowing organizers to better manage the crowd.

FAB President Lewis Dodson says they have also stepped-up security, created an earlier clean-up time, and increased the number or trashcans.