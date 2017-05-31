Charleston Police warn elderly residents about phone scam

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department says it has received complaints from residents around the Lowcountry who have lost money due to a phone scam.

The caller tells the resident that their child has been arrested. The resident is then tricked into sending money.

Sgt. Trevor Shelor with the Charleston Police Department wants people to know about the scam so they don’t fall for it.

The News 2 I-Team is working on gathering more information and will update this post once it is available.