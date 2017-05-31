Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in unlawfully use of credit card incident

COLLETON, SC (WCBD) -The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case in regards to the unlawful use of a credit card.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office obtained video evidence from May 15th 2017 where an unidentified male subject unlawfully used a victims’ credit card at the Walgreens in Walterboro, S.C.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in the video.

If you have any information on the identification of this person please call Sgt. Det. James King at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.